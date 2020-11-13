Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. Core-Mark services traditional convenience retailers, grocers, drug, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CORE. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Core-Mark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.20.

Core-Mark stock opened at $33.45 on Monday. Core-Mark has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.32.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Core-Mark’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Core-Mark will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Core-Mark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

In other news, SVP Alan T. Thomas sold 1,625 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,136.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,728.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the 3rd quarter worth $1,836,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Core-Mark by 22.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Core-Mark by 13.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Core-Mark by 89.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 25,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Core-Mark by 5.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

