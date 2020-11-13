Cormark Raises High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Price Target to C$22.50

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its price target lifted by Cormark from C$13.50 to C$22.50 in a research note published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Cormark also issued estimates for High Liner Foods’ FY2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday.
Shares of HLF stock opened at C$10.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.32. High Liner Foods has a 52-week low of C$5.19 and a 52-week high of C$11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $359.89 million and a PE ratio of 30.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.43.
High Liner Foods Company Profile
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
