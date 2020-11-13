Cowen Raises Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$20.00

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) had its price objective upped by Cowen from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AC. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$27.04.

TSE:AC opened at C$18.57 on Tuesday. Air Canada has a one year low of C$9.26 and a one year high of C$52.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion and a PE ratio of -2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 669.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.89.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

