Creative Planning Acquires 1,277 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Creative Planning raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 125.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 40.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK stock opened at $659.79 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $692.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $612.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $565.73. The company has a market capitalization of $100.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.58.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

