Creative Planning Acquires 28,354 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,354 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 119.9% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in The Kroger by 130.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in The Kroger by 63.5% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $32.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average of $33.63. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $30.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Kroger in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

In related news, SVP Stephen M. Mckinney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $203,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,142.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,720 shares of company stock worth $2,891,478. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

