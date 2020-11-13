Creative Planning Boosts Holdings in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,487,000.

Shares of FLV stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $53.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.97.

