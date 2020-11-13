Creative Planning Boosts Stock Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Creative Planning boosted its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.42% of Deluxe worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 17.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 55.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,769 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Deluxe by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 268,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 90,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Deluxe by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Deluxe from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

DLX stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Deluxe Co. has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $52.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.06.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.43. Deluxe had a positive return on equity of 45.62% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $439.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%.

Deluxe Corporation provides printed business forms, checks, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides marketing materials and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards; and treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management, as well as software, hardware and digital imaging solutions.

