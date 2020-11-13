Creative Planning Buys 3,202 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,293 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 173.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health stock opened at $69.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.41. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $90.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.43.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

