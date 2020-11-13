Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 346.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,605,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,117,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,141,251,000 after buying an additional 572,908 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 528,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,818,000 after buying an additional 505,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 669,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,273,000 after buying an additional 138,658 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after acquiring an additional 85,405 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $138.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.82. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $175.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The company had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $214.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.80.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

