Creative Planning Has $4.18 Million Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth $4,940,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in V.F. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 55,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,051,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $706,091,000 after purchasing an additional 177,908 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 5.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 33,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $76.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -585.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.60.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

In related news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Insiders have sold 90,059 shares of company stock worth $6,957,724 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on V.F. from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised V.F. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.47.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

