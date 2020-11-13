Creative Planning Has $4.33 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $273,651,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 454.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 236,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,894,000 after acquiring an additional 194,200 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,268.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 208,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,244,000 after purchasing an additional 193,487 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 102.6% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 286,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,865,000 after purchasing an additional 145,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 191,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,916,000 after purchasing an additional 127,354 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.19, for a total value of $7,052,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total value of $997,542.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,485,674.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,100 shares of company stock valued at $12,693,592. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.65.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $456.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $487.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $454.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.