Creative Planning Has $4.66 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Creative Planning increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 10,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.25, for a total value of $4,762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,763,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.61, for a total transaction of $1,424,074.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,365.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,341 shares of company stock valued at $50,253,492 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.25.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $449.22 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $417.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.26, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

