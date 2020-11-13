Creative Planning Has $4.83 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Creative Planning lessened its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 63.9% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 33.5% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ED. Mizuho increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.54.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $80.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

