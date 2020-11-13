Creative Planning Has $5.74 Million Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,673 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $5,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 74,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $22.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $27.39.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

