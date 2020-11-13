Creative Planning Has $5.86 Million Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,589 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,135,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,091,944,000 after purchasing an additional 320,891 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,394 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cigna by 91.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,479,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,753,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,567 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,624,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,168,912,000 after purchasing an additional 146,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,238,744 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $795,400,000 after purchasing an additional 198,589 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.95.

In other Cigna news, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,687.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total value of $8,083,639.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,361 shares in the company, valued at $17,271,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,284 shares of company stock worth $13,132,287. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $220.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

