Creative Planning Has $6.23 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,014 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock opened at $114.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.76. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $124.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Best Buy news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $7,337,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 179,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,261,835.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total transaction of $50,729,943.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,547 shares of company stock valued at $88,371,377 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.09.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

