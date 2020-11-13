Creative Planning Makes New $4.73 Million Investment in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 132,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,000. Creative Planning owned about 2.20% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FVAL. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $324,000.

NYSEARCA:FVAL opened at $37.85 on Friday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $39.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.77.

