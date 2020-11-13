Creative Planning Purchases 26,160 Shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 634.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,160 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VAW. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 72,858 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $650,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $237,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,128,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,176,000 after buying an additional 273,552 shares during the period. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $216,000.

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $145.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.50. Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $81.10 and a twelve month high of $154.99.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

