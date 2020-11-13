Creative Planning Purchases 3,322 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $6,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 162,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.08.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $113.15 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $118.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $188,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,330 shares of company stock worth $568,120. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

