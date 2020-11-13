Creative Planning Purchases 60,333 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 458.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,333 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,773,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,324,000 after buying an additional 1,327,784 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth $44,158,000. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth $15,299,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,334,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,245,000 after acquiring an additional 51,678 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,361,000.

NOBL opened at $77.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.26. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

