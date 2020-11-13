Creative Planning Raises Position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 630.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,789 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.91% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $5,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KXI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 132,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 12,868 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 93.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 75,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 36,289 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KXI opened at $57.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.78. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $57.87.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

