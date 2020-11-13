Creative Planning Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,542 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,951,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,663 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 661,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 195,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $88.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.70. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.