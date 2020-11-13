Creative Planning Raises Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,361 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 437.5% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 60.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $66,671.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.35, for a total value of $1,421,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 214,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,376,441.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,673 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,280. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $304.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.61, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $404.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $313.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Argus reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.56.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

