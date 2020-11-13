Creative Planning Reduces Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 44.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ES opened at $92.31 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $60.69 and a 1-year high of $99.42. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.51.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $258,030.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,559. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ES. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

