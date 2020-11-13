Creative Planning Reduces Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,541 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 424.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 434,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,397,000 after acquiring an additional 351,403 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 8.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 27.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 81.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $45.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $59.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day moving average of $49.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.42.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.91%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

