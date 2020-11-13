Creative Planning Sells 223 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 176.5% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $162.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.38 and its 200 day moving average is $149.24. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $101.87 and a one year high of $168.16.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

