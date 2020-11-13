Creative Planning Sells 29,707 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,707 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 676,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,033,000 after purchasing an additional 59,620 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.9% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 56,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 345,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,464,000 after acquiring an additional 19,420 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,086,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,633,000 after acquiring an additional 234,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 37,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.04 and its 200 day moving average is $62.13. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $62.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

