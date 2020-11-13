Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS) a €250.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADS. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. adidas AG (ADS.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €270.56 ($318.30).

ETR ADS opened at €274.00 ($322.35) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €277.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €250.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.09. The stock has a market cap of $53.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.04. adidas AG has a 52 week low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a 52 week high of €317.45 ($373.47).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

