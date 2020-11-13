Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $106.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAPL. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Apple from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.70.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $119.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.12. Apple has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $137.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2,026.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 828,974 shares of company stock valued at $196,862,482. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.