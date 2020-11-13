Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) a €78.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.50 ($78.24) target price on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brenntag AG (BNR.F) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €58.25 ($68.53).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €59.34 ($69.81) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €55.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is €50.96. Brenntag AG has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

