Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) a €78.00 Price Target

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2020

Credit Suisse Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.50 ($78.24) target price on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brenntag AG (BNR.F) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €58.25 ($68.53).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €59.34 ($69.81) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €55.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is €50.96. Brenntag AG has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

About Brenntag AG (BNR.F)

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR)

