Critical Contrast: Sierra Metals (SMTS) and Its Competitors

Sierra Metals (NYSE: SMTS) is one of 99 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Sierra Metals to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sierra Metals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sierra Metals Competitors 652 1871 1972 106 2.33

Sierra Metals presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.44%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 28.39%. Given Sierra Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sierra Metals is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Sierra Metals has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sierra Metals’ peers have a beta of 0.66, meaning that their average share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sierra Metals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Metals 2.03% 9.01% 4.70% Sierra Metals Competitors -67.02% 1.04% -0.75%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sierra Metals and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Metals $229.04 million $4.43 million 19.92 Sierra Metals Competitors $5.05 billion $629.01 million -7.05

Sierra Metals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sierra Metals. Sierra Metals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.6% of Sierra Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sierra Metals beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc. focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru. The company was formerly known as Dia Bras Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Metals Inc. in December 2012. Sierra Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

