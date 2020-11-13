Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Chairman Sells $9,322,000.50 in Stock

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 1,289,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $9,322,000.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CRON opened at $6.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95. Cronos Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.65.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. The business had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Cronos Group’s quarterly revenue was up 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cronos Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 130,134 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cronos Group by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 16,933 shares during the last quarter. 12.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRON shares. ValuEngine raised Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

