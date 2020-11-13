Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Director Sells $5,946,990.47 in Stock

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Director Jason Marc Adler sold 769,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $5,946,990.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,579,092 shares in the company, valued at $50,856,381.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jason Marc Adler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 6th, Jason Marc Adler sold 100,000 shares of Cronos Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $760,000.00.

Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.65. Cronos Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.95.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. Cronos Group’s quarterly revenue was up 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cronos Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRON. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,443,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,227,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,164,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 771,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 184,937 shares during the last quarter. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

