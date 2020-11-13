CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,630 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $14,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 518.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434,623 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 271.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,695,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355,765 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.4% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,430,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,292,000 after buying an additional 1,251,420 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,277.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,783,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,839,000 after buying an additional 1,653,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,307,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,102,000 after buying an additional 78,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $137.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.86. The stock has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.25 and a beta of 1.12. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $153.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 11,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $1,487,090.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total transaction of $3,387,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 885,293 shares of company stock worth $119,709,887. 11.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

