CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $18,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in CSX by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 25,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,313,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $89.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $93.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.50. The company has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.