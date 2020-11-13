CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Holdings Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 82.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,839 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.38% of CyberArk Software worth $14,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 41.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 23.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 457.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $103.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.21, a P/E/G ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $69.50 and a 52-week high of $144.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.23.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.97 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

