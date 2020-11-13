D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on December 14th

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
D.R. Horton has raised its dividend by 83.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.
Shares of DHI stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.85. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $81.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $3,937,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at $10,128,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have issued reports on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.
About D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.
