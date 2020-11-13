D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on December 14th

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

D.R. Horton has raised its dividend by 83.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.85. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $81.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $3,937,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at $10,128,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

