D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,173 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,185,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $930,304,000 after acquiring an additional 83,253 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,328 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,047,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,947 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,191,000 after acquiring an additional 129,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,376,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,324,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHI. Zelman & Associates lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $3,937,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHI stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.85. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

