Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Set to Split on Tuesday, November 17th

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) shares are scheduled to split on Tuesday, November 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, October 26th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $213.15 on Friday. Daqo New Energy has a 1-year low of $35.79 and a 1-year high of $243.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.83.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.50. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Roth Capital cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

