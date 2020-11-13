DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

DCCPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered DCC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of DCC in a report on Thursday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DCC from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DCC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded DCC from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of DCC stock opened at $67.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.77 and its 200-day moving average is $80.61. DCC has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

