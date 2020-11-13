DE Burlo Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 49,500 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 49,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,964,000. Facebook makes up approximately 2.4% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total transaction of $111,211.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,204.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,097 shares of company stock valued at $30,848,797. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $275.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $783.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $269.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.45. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

