Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WILLF. Citigroup assumed coverage on Demant A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

Shares of WILLF stock opened at $33.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.82. Demant A/S has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic products; and communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as headsets for the gaming and mobile music segments.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.