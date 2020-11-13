Desjardins Weighs in on (GRT.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:GRT)

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for (GRT.TO) in a report issued on Sunday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.98 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.07. Desjardins also issued estimates for (GRT.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported C$1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.41. The business had revenue of C$81.01 million for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of (GRT.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

(GRT.TO) has a 12-month low of C$30.78 and a 12-month high of C$38.97.

(GRT.TO) Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

