Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) Given a €49.52 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.52 ($58.26) target price on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DPW. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.95 ($54.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €44.60 ($52.47).

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) stock opened at €38.92 ($45.79) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €39.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of €34.69. Deutsche Post AG has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

