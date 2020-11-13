DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 74.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,939 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,338 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 99,422 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,985,000 after buying an additional 11,643 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,746 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $336.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 139.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.96. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.07 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $379.28 and its 200 day moving average is $397.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DexCom from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.47.

In other news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,226 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total transaction of $886,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total transaction of $115,108.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,396 shares of company stock worth $23,737,332. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.