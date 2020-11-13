Domtar Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:UFS)

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) – DA Davidson raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Domtar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Domtar’s FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UFS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC downgraded Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

NYSE UFS opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.25 and a beta of 1.88. Domtar has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $40.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.54%. Domtar’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Domtar by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 462,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,324,000 after acquiring an additional 17,676 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Domtar by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,205,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after buying an additional 349,987 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Domtar by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Domtar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Domtar in the 3rd quarter worth about $846,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

