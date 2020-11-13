DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one or more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase or reorganization. Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Get DraftKings alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark raised their price target on DraftKings from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.09.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.11.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $78,579,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $753,034,000. Raine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $722,269,000. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,526,000. SherpaCapital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,918,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,973,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DraftKings (DKNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.