Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$26.50 at CIBC

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$28.75 to C$26.50 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of D.UN opened at C$20.08 on Monday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$15.21 and a twelve month high of C$36.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.69.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

