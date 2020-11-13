DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSP Group, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company, offering advanced chip-set solutions for a variety of applications. DSP Group is a worldwide leader in the short-range wireless communication market, enabling home networking convergence for voice, video & data. By combining its in-house technologies of Digital Signal Processors, portfolio of wireless communication protocols, including DECT, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, most advanced Radio Frequency CMOS and SiGe, as well as VoIP ICs, DSP Group is a worldwide leader and a one-stop-shop for a wide range of applications. DSP Group ICs provide solutions for MP3 players, VoIP Phones, Gateways, and Integrated Access Devices and are widely used in Digital Voice Recorders. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded DSP Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.25.

NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $15.72 on Monday. DSP Group has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.33. The company has a market cap of $369.67 million, a P/E ratio of -65.50 and a beta of 0.83.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DSP Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in DSP Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in DSP Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in DSP Group by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

