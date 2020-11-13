DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DWS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.40 ($38.12) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €36.18 ($42.57).

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) stock opened at €33.58 ($39.51) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a 12-month high of €39.99 ($47.05). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €30.55 and its 200 day moving average is €31.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion and a PE ratio of 12.54.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

